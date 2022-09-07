11 basketball players nabbed for illegal gambling in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Basketball players in a village in Balamban, western Cebu were startled when police paid them a surprise visit.

Police in Balamban confirmed apprehending 11 individuals playing basketball and at the same time, engaging in illegal gambling and betting in Brgy. Aliwanay last Tuesday, September 6.

Those arrested were caught in the act of doing illegal gambling and betting through basketball, reports from the Balamban Police Station stated.

The arrested were identified as Michael Alquizar Heruela, Rociller Coderos Labrador, Randolph Canopin Cumad, Johnny Boy Batomalaque Mambaje, Rejimar Labrador Aresgado, Jeffrey Miñoza Lesmes, Philip Caballero Nacion, Rolito Bongcac Estareja, Restituto Saytas Flores, Arman Duman-ag Enecuela, and Agustin Lasaga Pahamtang.

Enforcers seized money totaling P290 believed to be used as bet money, and one basketball scorecard.

Police said they received information from a concerned citizen that players of a basketball game in Brgy. Aliwanay are also engaging in illegal gambling and betting.

The arrested players will be facing complaints of violating Presidential Decree No. 1602.

Balamban town is a first-class municipality that borders Cebu City on the west. /rcg

