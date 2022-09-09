SHAABAA: 2010, 2013 teams get another win after routing separate foes 

BOHOL, Philippines — Batch 2010-Casino Ethyl Alcohol and Batch 2013-MDP Customs Brokerage-Winzir logged lopsided victories against their respective opponents in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 last Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the SHS-AdC campus in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2010 handed over Batch 2005-Bizol’s worst beatdown in the league after capping off their match with a, 114-51, final tally. The victory improved Batch 2010’s record to a 3-1 (win-loss) slate to position them at the No. 5 spot in the team standings of Division B.

The lopsided victory saw three players from Batch 2010 scoring double digits. Gabe Dominic Ocampo Branzuela led the scoring with his 27-point outing to go with three rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Charles Divinagracia had a double-double game of 19 points with 10 rebounds along with two assists and one steal. Justin Jay Karl Valiente Dela Cruz chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Deo Araneta and Marc Remedio scored 16 and 11 points, respectively for Batch 2005 which suffered its fourth defeat in five games.

On the other hand, Batch 2013 manhandled Batch 2022-UNAHCO, Inc, 113-60.

The win earned Batch 2013’s fourth victory in six games to grab the No. 3 spot in Division C’s team standings. Batch 2022 remained winless in five games to put them second to the last place in the team standings.

Cris Fletcher Galvez powered Batch 2013 with 26 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Rendell Senining put on a double-double performance of 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

Xavier Catan, Ar-G Araw-Araw, and Matthew Mina scored 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Batch 2022’s Aldrich Alvez scored 22 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Uriel Avila added 11 markers.

In the other Division C game, Batch 2021-Casa Mira eked out a hard-fought win against Batch 2020-RDAK Powersports,68-63.

Meanwhile, Batch 2011-Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete edged Batch 2004-04 For the Win, 97-83, in the other Division B game.

/dbs