Minglanilla police hopeful for 3 brgys to be drug-cleared soon

MINGLANILLA, Philippines — The station commander of the Minglanilla Police Station is hopeful that three more barangays will be declared drug-cleared soon.

After Barangay Ward 3 was declared drug-cleared last March 2022, Minglanilla police are hopeful that Barangays Manduang, Guindaruhan, and Cadulawan will also be drug-cleared soon.

Police Major Albart Tare, chief of Minglanilla Police Station, said that they were already processing all the necessary documents needed for their application for drug-clearing to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Kana nga mga barangay nga giapplyan natog drug-clearing, sa kasamtangan wala nata nakaoperate or nakasikop og drug user and pusher. Nakacomply na pod tag documentary application ngadtos PDEA,” Tare said.

(Those barangays that we applied for drug-clearing, for now, we have no operations or we have not arrested any drug user or pusher. We had complied with the documentary application at the PDEA.)

Minglanilla has 19 barangays.

Tare, who assumed office last June, said that he attributed this to the active participation of the community, particularly the youth on their campaign against illegal drugs.

“Matag usa ka barangay dunay tagsa-tagsa ka police sa barangay nga naassign. Apil sa ilang trabaho ang pagtutok aron mafocuse-san ang aktwal nga problema, on the ground, sa atoang BADAC activities, especially sa atoang drug-clearing,” Minglanilla Police chief said.

(Every barangay has a police officer assigned to the barangay. Included in their job is to monitor so that they can focus on the actual problems of the barangay.)

For their part, Tare said that they had been conducting operations against drug personalities operating in their town.

Last July, they arrested 40 individuals out of 29 operations. For August, they arrested 22 drug personalities out of their 19 police operations.

“Dili pa gyud ta makaingon nga na gamay na gyud kay duna man gud tay mga silingan nga lungsod ug syudad, especially duol ta sa Cebu City ug Talisay City, wherein naa gihapon ang presence sa illegal nga druga o shabu,” Minglanilla Police Chief said.

(We cannot say that the illegal drug activities had lessened because we have city-neighbors, especially that we are near Cebu City and Talisay City, where there are still presence of illegal drugs or shabu.)

Tare said that one possible contributing factor of their decreasing apprehensions last month was that these drug personalities become wary on how the Minglanilla police intensified their illegal drug operations.

RELATED STORIES

PDEA-7: No revoked drug-cleared status among barangays in Central Visayas

PDEA-7 expect more drug-cleared barangays with new DDB regulation

Caw-oy receives P50,000 for being a drug-cleared brgy in Lapu-Lapu

Revalidation of drug-cleared Lapu-Lapu barangays continues

Alegado eyes drug-cleared status for Consolacion

Drug-cleared barangays in CV now 114 – PDEA-7

Angono declared ‘drug-cleared’

/dbs