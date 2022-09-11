AVC beach volleyball: PH’s Rondina, Pons lose to Aussies in Thailand tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tandem of Cebuana beach volleyball star Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and Bernadeth Pons bowed down to Australia’s Alisha Stevens and Georgia Johnson, 16-21, 18-21, in the round of 16 of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Roi-Et Open on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Thailand.

The defeat means that the 15th seed Rondina and Pons are already eliminated from the tournament right after they advanced from the pool competition.

Before bowing down to the Aussies, Rondina and Pons battled but lost to the tournament’s No. 2 seed Ishii Miki and Mizoe Sayaka of Japan, 21-17, 17-21, 10-15, in the morning match.

Nonetheless, they played well during the pool competition, beating Singapore’s Alicia Tan and Sharon Be in the opening matches, last Saturday, 21-9, 21-7

Meanwhile, the other Philippine pair of Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor also faltered in their campaign. They failed to reach the round of 16 after losing their two scheduled matches in Pool B.

Rodriguez and Eslapor lost to Thailand 1’s Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee and Tarawadee Naraphonlaphat, 14-21, 15-21.

They went on bowing down to Vietnam’s Nguyen Le Thi Tuong By and Vu Ngoc Lan Nguyen, 17-21, 11-21.

Despite the string of losses for the Philippine beach volleyball pairs, they still have chances to bounce back as they’re scheduled to vie in the AVC Senior Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship from September 14 to 17, 2022 at the same venue.

