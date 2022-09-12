Philippine booters to play in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Oman

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Philippine Under-19 National football team will be competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in the Al-Saada Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman starting on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Under group G, the Philippines will play against Thailand, Afghanistan, and Oman with the top team in every group and the five best second-placed teams to qualify for the final round.

The final round is slated for 2023 in Uzbekistan.

The Philippine team’s head coach will be Christopher Pedimonte while his assistants are Tommy Escoltero and Anthony Albao. Joining them are former Azkals head coach Stewart Hall and Azkals team captain Stephan Schrock.

Before arriving in Oman, the team had a training camp at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

A total of 23 players including a dozen of those who played for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championships held in Indonesia last July are donning the Philippine tri-colours in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The team’s first match is on September 14, 2022 (September 15, Manila Time) between Oman. Their second match is against Thailand on September 16 (September 17 Manila Time), while their last group stage match is between Afghanistan on September 18.

The team is comprised of mainstays Sandro Reyes, defender Jaime Rosquillo, and forward Andres Aldeguer. Joining them are Lance JEter Bencio, Cesar Castro III, Christian Jed Lauron, Ryan Kane Devine, John Dale Do, Martin Joshua Meriño, Shayden Sampow, Alexander Caleb Santos, David Kevin Setters, Zachary Taningco, Karl Absalon, Kamil Jaser Amirul, Dov Anthony Carino, Justin Lawrence Friaz, Gavin Muens, Michael Johann Osorio, Jared Alexander Peña, Cyrelle James Saut, Syron Saut, and Ethan Mitchell Dacaret.

/dbs