Pandas maul Sharks, take solo lead in BBC standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pandas took the solo lead in the team standings of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 after beating the Sharks, 80-64, in last Saturday evening’s hardcourt action at the Alta Vista Country Club sports complex in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

The victory improved the Pandas’ record to a 3-1 (win-loss) record, while the Sharks along with three other teams are locked in a four-way tie with a 2-2 (win-loss) slate.

Jessan Baron and Frederick Añabieza led the Pandas with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Dexter Cabasan chipped in 10 points.

Kirby Navarro scored 17 points for the Sharks, while Eric Siason had 12 points.

On the other hand, the Panthers defeated the Stallions, 85-75, behind Kyle Co’s double-double game. Co scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with 3 assists and 1 steal.

Philip Abella also had 19, while Aljhune Areja scored 15, and Prince Panes with 10 points as the Panthers improved to a 2-2 (win-loss) record.

Max Steinbach had 20 points and Edward Solon scored 18 points for the Stallions which is now at the bottom of the team standings with a 1-3 (win-loss) card.

In the other game, the Vipers eked out a close win against the Dolphins, 64-60.

JohN Rey Sarona led the Dolphins with 10 points and Ruben Ludovice chipped in nine markers.

RELATED STORIES

BBC: Sharks, Dolphins, Pandas score wins

Sharks, Vipers, Pandas get first win in BBC hoops tourney

Stallions, Dolphinz, Panthers off to good start in BBC

Lim powers GEF-Daikin 98 to upset Speed Demon in SHAABAA hoops action

SHAABAA: 2010, 2013 teams get another win after routing separate foes

SHAABAA All Star Weekend: P1.2M raised for construction of new gym

Xchange takes Division A lead in SHAABAA

Ochea drains 50 pts as Batch 2013 drowns Batch 2019 in SHAABAA

SHAABAA: Batches 2007, 1999, 2000 stay on top after getting big wins on Sunday’s games

Ateneo Blue Eagles bows to Elitzu Eito Ashkelon in tune-up match in Israel

UAAP Season 85 opens October 1

/dbs