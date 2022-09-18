PWDs from Labangon hired at #PWD Career Fair

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Ten Persons with Disability (PWDs) from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, were hired on the spot during the first-ever #PWD Career Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The career fair was participated by OP360 BPO, wherein PWDs applied for voice, non-voice, and support roles.

The activity was also supported by Cebu City Councilor Francis Esparis, who chairs the Committee on Social Services in the city council; and Barangay Councilor Kim Kyle Buendia.

The career fair was organized by former Cebu City Counsultant on BPO Nanette Garong.

“Ako Ning advocacy. Mahatagan og trabaho ang mga walay trabaho labi ang mga pobre nga maglisud og apply,” Garong said.

(This is my advocacy. That those who are jobless can be given jobs especially those poor people, who have difficulty in applying for a job.)

Garong said that more than 50 PWDs participated in the career fair.

Qualified applicants are at least high school graduate; can read, write, hear and see; and has knowledge on basic Microsoft.

Earlier on Friday, Sept. 16, the Public Employment Services Office of Lapu-Lapu City also held a job fair called PESO Lapu-Lapu The Outlet Job Fair.

Kim Francisco, PESO Lapu-Lapu City head, said that the success of the job fair last Friday had prompted him and the city government to plan for another job fair tentatively scheduled in November.

Francisco said that they planned to hold it during the feast day of the city’s patroness, the Nuestra Señora de la Regla or the Our Lady of the Rule.

The feast day of the Our Lady of the Rule falls every Nov. 21.

Francisco also said that Friday’s job fair was a success with the turnout of applicants reaching 4,500.

He also said that among this number 229 were hired on the spot or HOTS.

He said that there were 3,000 job vacancies available during the job fair.

