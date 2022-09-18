Boy dead, man injured after motorcycle clips multicab in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 14-year-old boy died while a 21-year-old man got seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding on slammed into a multicab at past noon today, Sept. 18, along the national road in Barangay Dunggoan, Danao City in northern Cebu.

The teenager, Alcher Dindin, was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival, said Police Senior Staff Sergeant (PSSG) Arzie Hill Biatingo, traffic investigator of the Danao City Police Station.

Biatingo said in the report that Dindin of Carmen town in northern Cebu, who was the backrider of the Honda Beat driven by Kevin Rey Peralta also of Carmen town, was thrown off the motorcycle when it crashed on the Multicab.

He said that Peralta, who was seriously injured in the crash, was also rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital where he was admitted and treated of his injuries.

He also said that the multicab driver, Froilan Joy Bacia de Fiesta, 31, a member of the Philippine Army and a resident of Iloilo City, was not detained and no charges would be filed against him after De Fiesta reached an amicable settlement with the families of the victims.

According to initial investigation in the police report, De Fiesta was heading north when he made a left turn along the national road in Sitio Dancar, Barangay Dunggoan, Danao City at past noon or at 12:55 p.m. and proceeded to head south when the motorcycle driven by Peralta, which was also heading south, suddenly clipped the multicab.

The collision threw the backrider Dindin off the motorcycle and landing hard on the concrete pavement.

Dindin died in the hospital while Peralta suffered serious injuries, the police report said.

