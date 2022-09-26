5 missing Bulacan rescuers found dead

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan —Authorities confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26, that the five local rescuers, who went missing, had been found dead after they drowned while responding to flood-hit villages in San Miguel town.

The victims belonged to the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said San Miguel Mayor Roderick Tiongson.

Gov. Daniel Fernando, who confirmed the rescuers’ deaths, said the victims’ bodies had been taken to a funeral parlor.

The PDDRMO members were deployed around 4 a.m. to rescue some residents in Barangays Tigpalas and Samias.

Tiongson said they lost contact with the five PDRRMO personnel when the flood in these areas reached more than 6 feet high.

RELATED STORIES

Stranded passengers in Bicol ports rise to over 2,000 due to Karding

#KardingPH to bring rains in Cebu

Super typhoon disrupts sea travel, over 1,200 stranded in ports — Coast Guard



Severe Tropical Storm Karding intensifies; Signal No.2 up in 8 more areas

Signal No. 1 raised over several Isabela, Aurora towns as ‘Karding’ maintains strength