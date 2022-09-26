5 missing Bulacan rescuers found dead
CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan —Authorities confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26, that the five local rescuers, who went missing, had been found dead after they drowned while responding to flood-hit villages in San Miguel town.
The victims belonged to the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said San Miguel Mayor Roderick Tiongson.
Gov. Daniel Fernando, who confirmed the rescuers’ deaths, said the victims’ bodies had been taken to a funeral parlor.
The PDDRMO members were deployed around 4 a.m. to rescue some residents in Barangays Tigpalas and Samias.
Tiongson said they lost contact with the five PDRRMO personnel when the flood in these areas reached more than 6 feet high.
