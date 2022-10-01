Metro fun run to be held on Nov. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metro Retail Store Group Inc. will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a major running event dubbed as the “Metro @40 Ruby Fun Run” slated on Nov. 6, 2022 at the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces.

The anniversary celebration kicks off as early as Oct. 4, 2022 with a series of activities. Metro has transformed form a 1982 two-story department store to one of the country’s leading and premiere homegrown retailer.

Today, Metro has a total of 62 stores across the country. Thus, it’s sharing its milestone with its customers through exciting promos and activities such as the footrace on Nov. 6, 2022.

“We wanted to do an event where we can have fun with our customers and, at the same time, give back to the community as P50,000 of the proceeds will be given to Vicsal Foundation which grants scholarships to financially-challenged students,” said Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. president and COO Manuel C.Alberto.

The run will feature 3 categories —5K, 10K, and 21K — with big prizes for the top male and female runners. All registered runners will receive a token and have a chance to win in the raffle, games and challenges. Over P100,000 worth of prizes are to be given away.

The podium winners in the 21K race will receive P15,500, P12,000 and P9,000 in Metro gift certificates. The 10K winners will get P7,000, P5,000 and P3,500 while the top 3 in the 5K will get P3,000, P1,500 and P1,000, respectively.

Interested runners are encouraged to register early as only 3,000 participants will be accommodated. Registration is ongoing at Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala, Super Metro Mambaling, Super Metro Lapu-lapu, and Metro Supermarket Banilad.

Registration fees are P500 for 5K; P700 for 10K; and P1,000 for 21K. Metro shoppers are entitled to a 50 percent discount on registration fees for a minimum spend of P2,000 single receipt at the supermarket inclusive of any participating items.

The Metro @40 Ruby Fun Run is organized by Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE) under race director Joel Baring. For more details about the run, check The Metro Stores official FB page. | With PR

/dbs