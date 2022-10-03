CLOSAP turns to DDB for funds for Balay Silangan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) has asked the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) for funding support for the repair of the existing two-story building, which will be converted into a “Balay Silangan,” a rehabilitation center for persons who use drugs.

On Sept. 22, 2022, CLOSAP Executive Director Garry Lao sent a letter to DDB for that purpose.

“Nagpadala ta og suwat sa Dangerous Drugs Board kay nangayo ta og funding for the construction of the fence and other renovation and improvement sa atong Balay Silangan,” Lao said.

(We sent a letter to the Dangerous Drugs Boards because we asked for funding for the construction of the fence and other renovation and improvement of our Balay Silangan.)

Earlier, CLOSAP identified a building at Home Care Center that will be converted into a Balay Silangan.

However, the building needs to be renovated so that it will be fit to cater to and rehabilitate persons who use drugs.

In a reply of DDB, through its chairman, Secretary Catalino Cuy said that they had a mechanism of support for the provision of one facility per city as well.

It added that they also had funding for the establishment and maintenance of facilities providing treatment and intervention services in support of the anti-drug campaign which they would implement.

“As of now, DDB has been providing infrastructure support for Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation (CBDR) Building considering that majority of persons who use drugs would only need general interventions and other rehabilitation programs and services that can be provided by the said facility,” the letter read.

/dbs