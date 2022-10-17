Amparo of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable flies to Africa for non-title bout with African boxer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s four regional champions, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo, departed the country to face African Mthokozisi Ngxaka for their non-title showdown on Oct. 23, 2022 (Oct. 24, Manila Time) at the Premier Hotel EL ICC in East London, South Africa.

The 25-year-old Amparo flew to South Africa on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 with his trainer, Niño Jalnaiz who will be at ringside come fight night.

Amparo, the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion, will test his mettle in hostile territory, particularly in Africa where Filipino boxers rarely earn a victory.

The last time a Filipino boxer upset a hometown boxer was Dave Apolinario of Sanman Boxing Gym. Apolinario knocked out Gideon Buthelezi to win the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title in the first round last July.

This time, it’s Amparo’s turn to prove his worth.

Recently, Amparo scored a lopsided unanimous decision win against Ariston Aton in a non-title bout in the undercard of “Kumong Bol-Anon 7” last Sept. 9, 2022 in Dimiao, Bohol.

Two judges scored the bout 99-91, while the other one saw the bout 98-92, in favor of Amparo from Guindulman, Bohol.

Amparo hasn’t been beaten since 2021. He is on a four-fight winning streak after his defeat in the hands of stablemate Regie Suganob in September 2021 back when he wasn’t a boxer under PMI Boxing Stable.

After that, Amparo, signed with PMI and piled up four straight wins in dominating fashion and won the WBF regional title in the process.

He has a record of 10 wins with 2 knockouts, 3 defeats, and 1 draw.

The other champions of this Bohol-based boxing stable are WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Virgel Vitor, IBF Youth light flyweight champion Regie Suganob, and WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion Jhunrille Castino.

On the other hand, Ngxaka is unbeaten at 5-0 (win-loss) card with one draw.

RELATED STORIES

Inoue vs Butler unification showdown set Dec 13 in Japan

Vitor of Bohol KOs Yupang of Thailand to win WBO belt

Vitor, dangerous Thai headline Kumong Bol-anon 7 with WBO Oriental featherweight title on the line

PMI Bohol’s Amparo gears up for first fight abroad

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions eyes expansion plans outside Bohol

Losing spell: Philippines left with no reigning boxing world champion

Inoue crowned new pound-for-pound king after win over Donaire

/dbs