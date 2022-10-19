Tallo voted as FIBA 3×3 Cebu Masters’ ‘Most Spectacular Player’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippines top 3×3 player and Cebu’s pride, Mac Tallo was voted as the “Most Spectacular Player” in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters held at the SM Seaside City Cebu earlier this month.

The voting was done online with Tallo winning the recognition even after his team, Cebu Chooks bowed out of the international tournament early.

The 28-year-old Tallo ranked No. 84 in the world, scored 11 highlight points in Cebu Chooks’ two games in the Cebu Masters.

Tallo tallied five points, all of them considered highlights of the game in their loss to Antwerp, 11-16, in Pool A’s competition.

He then had six highlights in his three-point outing during their game against the United States’ Omaha 3Ball. They went on losing to the Americans, 14-21, ousting them from the tournament.

Nonetheless, Tallo bagged a memorable recognition in his first basketball action in his hometown after more than two years.

Cebu Chooks comprised of Tallo, Mike Harry Nzeusseu, Brandon Ramirez, and Zach Huang will fly to Tainan City in Taiwan for the FIBA 3×3 Tainan City Challenger 2022 on October 22 to 23, 2022.

The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters on November 26-27, 2022.

/dcb