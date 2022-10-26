SHAABAA to award 25 all-time greats as league celebrates Silver Jubilee

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited grand ceremony of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) honoring its 25 all-time greats will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The event which was set to unfold today at the same venue was moved to Friday due to bad weather.

The grand ceremony aims to pay homage to the long-running basketball league’s best players in its Silver Jubilee season.

The SHAABAA players who are set to be recognized are Frederick Tan, Theogene Lim, Dave Lim, Dennis Que, Chad Cañares, Shean Barte, Walter Ong, Joel Co, Jeremy Huang, Dave Ting, Leigh Dixon, Eldie Cabahug, Justin Huang, Franco Te, Daryle Tan, Bradley Bacaltos, Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw, Ed Macasling, Fletcher Galvez, Junie Alejandro, Kylle Valmoria, Robert Gilo, Antonio Datan, Ervin Lopena, and Lucky Ecarma.

Some of these players have competed in the recent Division C and Division B tournaments. Ecarma and Batch 2014 finished as runners-up in Division C, while Tan played for Batch 2003 which ruled Division B.

The last remaining games of the SHAABAA Season 25 features Game 2 between Xchange Forex Batch 2000 and Magis Medical Fund Batch 1997 in their best-of-three Division A finals.

The SHAABAA Season 25 which kicked off last July 30, drew 26 teams that vied in three divisions. /rcg

