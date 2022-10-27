Chan to Oponganons visiting cemeteries: Wear face masks

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Oponganons should wear face masks when they visit the graves of their departed loved ones at the different cemeteries during the observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively.

This developed after Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan ordered the strict compliance on the wearing of face masks to Oponganons visiting the cemeteries.

In his executive order (EO) No. 2022-50 dated Oct. 24, 2022, Chan ordered the owner, manager, or administrator of both public and private cemeteries to ensure the observance and strict compliance of the use of face masks for all persons, who shall enter their premises, since it is expected that these areas will be crowded during those days.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, Oponganons may visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries from 6:00 a.m. to 12 midnight.

Chan also reminds the public to avoid bringing alcoholic beverages inside the cemeteries and gambling shall be strictly prohibited.

It also prohibits the bringing of sound systems, playing of loud music, and karaoke inside the cemeteries.

“Other prohibited items shall include bladed weapons, knives, spears, bolo, and other similar items,” the EO read.

Ambulant vendors may sell their goods and product outside the designated area of cemeteries, given that they have secured a special permit from the City Mayor’s Office.

“The owner, manager, or administrator of all cemeteries and memorial parks shall ensure the proper implementation of these guidelines. Failure to comply with these guidelines shall subject them to the suspension of their business permit,” it added.

Chan also ordered the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), in coordination with the barangays, to monitor and ensure the proper implementation of the guidelines to keep the solemnity and safety of the Oponganons during the observance of the “Kalag-Kalag.

/dbs