JK Labajo teases fans with new song about missing a special someone

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Juan Karlos Labajo shows off his songwriting skills in a song that he teases his fans with on his Tiktok account.

The 21-year-old singer told his fans that he needed to write this song to release everything that had been making him wonder lately.

It can be remembered that JK and model, beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz, parted ways a couple of months back.

In this song, JK seems to want to know how someone is doing after not being able to talk or see that person for a long period of time.

“Kumusta ka na kay tagal naring di tayo nagkita

Iba kana iba na yong mukha ano na ang balita

Meron na bang ibang nagpapasaya sayo, oh, alam niya ba kung anong gusto mo

Meron na bang ibang nagpapaiyak sayo, at siya rin ba ang pumapawi ng mga luha mo

Oh, may nahanap ka na bang kagaya ko, na medyo iba, pero medyo ako

May nakilala ka na bang kagaya ko na medyo iba, pero medyo ako”

In the video you can see and feel that the lyrics JK uttered for this song are the words that he may have been keeping to himself for the longest time.

In the caption it reads, “mga nagpapabagabag sa aking isip na ginawa kong kanta bago magising ang araw. sabihin niyo sa akin kung gusto niyong i record ko at ilagay sa isang album. sana magustuan ninyo.”

It looks like another hit is coming our way all thanks to this talented young artist, JK.

