Cordova: Man found dead beside floating cottage

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A dead person was found floating beside a floating cottage near the shoreline of Sitio Sambagan, Barangay Catarman in Cordova on Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022.

Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, identified the victim as Teotimo Aballe Bustrillo, 62 years old, a resident of Purok 5, Sitio Sambagan of Barangay Catarman.

Gingoyon said that at around 5:42 a.m., a certain Joan Igot, 29 years old, a resident of Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, saw the victim that was partially submerged in the seawater.

The witness immediately reported the incident to the police.

When the personnel of Cordova Police Station arrived in the area, they saw the victim that was partially submerged in the seawater beside an abandoned floating cottage.

They also recovered some personal belongings of the victim and fishing paraphernalia on the floor of the floating cottage.

Initial investigation conducted by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team revealed that there was no sign of foul play and that the victim could have died due to hypertension.

They also found out from the victim’s daughter, Junalyn Bustrillo Sitoy, that the victim had already experienced a stroke due to his illness.

The daughter added that her father went fishing on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2022, but had not returned home since.

ALSO READ

Police identify man who was killed in Carcar City

Aaron Carter, teen idol and brother of Nick Carter, dies at 34

Against his wishes, Danny Javier didn’t go ‘quietly into the night’

QC teacher dead in Bataan bus accident

Art imitates life: Letitia Wrighton turning grief into strength for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Police officer found dead in police camp barracks in Sibonga

Live-in couple found dead in Cebu City brgy; cop says they were killed

/dbs