Architects-Sugbu Chapter gets hard-earned win against Civil Engineers-Roof Kote

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Architects-Sugbu Chapter-Super Kinis Paints narrowly edged Civil Engineers-Roof Kote, 54-51, in last Thursday evening’s Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup at the Metrosports Lahug.

The reigning finals MVP Chester Hinagdanan once again led the Architects-Sugbu Chapter team with an excellent 20-point outing, while Dexcel Caadan aided him with 17 markers in Group A’s hardcourt action.

Galchor Sales and Noriko Benedicto’s 18 and 12 points apiece went to waste for the losing squad.

On the other hand, Mechanical Engineers-B Mayon clobbered Tex-a-Kote, 85-54, in Group B.

John Bautista, Nathaniel Monzolin, and Alvin Clinton Bioncog impressively scored 14 points apiece, for the Mechanical Engineers’ lopsided victory.

Jaylord Maisling spoiled his 23-point outing along with Allan Gabrilles’ 10 for Tex-a-Kote.

In the other Group B match, the Architects Lapu-Lapu Chapter Colorquick edged the Architects-DLL Life Paints, 84-77.

Michael Cinco exploded for 26 points, while Duane Dane Anino had 24, and Sokrates Nagel added 20 for their big win.

The Architects-DLL had five of its players who scored double-digit points in Darren Morandante who dropped 21 markers, Lemuel Aspacio with 16 points, Dalyn Nuñez also with 16, Arbinson Gabison with 12, and Justin Aspacio with 11, in their losing efforts.

/dbs