Noblefranca of Yaw Yan ArDigma scores TKO against Yakapin in kickboxing duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu’s ace fighter, Reynan “Limbas” Noblefranca only needed less than a minute to score a resounding victory against Ramel “The Warrior” Yacapin in their kickboxing bout of the “Zamboanga Del Norte Amateur Mixed Martial Arts” on Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at the Zamboanga Del Norte convention and sports center.

Yacapin, also a professional boxer, decided not to continue midway in the opening round after getting hit with a single leg kick that hit his inner thigh.

Noblefranca, known for his powerful kicks didn’t disappoint, after Yacapin quit the fight 45 seconds in the first round, mainly because of the pain he felt from the kick.

The 28-year-old Noblefranca of Talisay City, Cebu, a former kickboxing champion improved his record to 76 wins in the Muay Thai or kickboxing bouts and two losses.

Yacapin dropped to an 8-4 (win-loss) record in his kickboxing career, while he has a 2-6 professional boxing record.

With the victory, Noblefranca’s hopes of landing a fight in the One Championships has now a clearer path. It also proved that Noblefranca wasn’t bothered by ring rust for not having fought for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was revealed by Noblefranca’s trainer and Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu founder Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. that they are targeting to sign a fight contract with One Championship’s kickboxing event next year.

