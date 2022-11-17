500 households in Ermita now have access to potable water

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has commissioned its expansion project in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City, that will serve the village’s innermost communities.

MCWD chairperson and lawyer Jose ‘Joey’ Daluz III, together with officials of Ermita, led the commissioning of the P2.7-million water supply project on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

With the expansion project now operational, at least 500 households in Sitio Bato of Barangay Ermita, one of Cebu City’s densely populated, urban poor communities, finally have access to potable water, MCWD said in a press release.

In 2019, MCWD said civil works commenced but it was put on hold for two years due to the pandemic.

The project involved laying down 270 linear meters of pipelines, and the installation of seven stub-outs to accommodate new water service announcements.

Daluz, for his part, thanked the residents in Ermita for their patience and understanding.

“Salamat sa inyong pagpasensya ug karon ania ang gyud ang tubig. Og magpadayon ni ang atong serbisyo sa tubig, mapatubigan gyud nato ang tibuok Syudad sa Sugbo,” Daluz said.

Ermita Barangay Captain Mark Rizaldy Miral also thanked MCWD officials for completing the water expansion project in their village.

Barangay officials also passed a resolution expressing their gratitude to the water utility company, MCWD added in their press release.

In the meantime, they urged residents of Sitio Bato not to destroy or do any damage to the newly installed water supply infrastructure in their area to prevent leaking.

According to MCWD, water leakages have been one of the biggest drivers behind the high percentage of non-revenue water.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Cordova execs to check if MCWD has fixed its septage treatment plant’s equipment

MCWD to buy water from private desalination plants in 2023