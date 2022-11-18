Fire guts CCSC stockroom; P6M worth of properties lost

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some P6 million worth of properties were lost after a morning fire hit a stockroom of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City on Friday, Nov. 18.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office, said the 800 square meter stockroom was filled with different materials such as foam bed, double-deck beds, and some pieces of sports equipment among others.

Villanueva said that they were focusing their investigation on electrical mishap as the possible cause of the fire.

He, however, said that the investigation on the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

“Electrical in nature but atong investigators nagkuha pa kung asa nag originate. Ilang gi consider, naa sa main stair fronting sa bintana. Usa ra man ang entry and exit point ani,” Villanueva said.

(It was electrical in nature, but our investigators are still gathering evidence on where it originated. They are considering it was at the main stair fronting the window. It has only one entry and exit point.)

According to the CCFO, it was reported at 9:38 a.m. The firefighters promptly responded and this was raised to the first alarm at 9:41 a.m. and was it was put out at 9:59 a.m.

READ:

2 injured in Mabolo fire

P1.2 million in properties razed in 2 early Thursday fires in Cebu City

Up to P20,000 financial assistance for victims in Cebu City pushed