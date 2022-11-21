USJ-R Jaguars maul USP-F Panthers in Cesafi college football tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars remained unbeaten in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament’s college division after beating the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers, 2-0, on Sunday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The USJ-R Jaguars now have seven points from two wins and one draw to lead the team standings in the college division, while USP-F is at third with three points.

Jan Michael Oliveros handed USJ-R’s first goal at the 18th minute, while Kirk Alabate scored their second goal at the 42nd minute heading into halftime.

Trailing USJ-R in the team standings is the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors with five points, while the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters is at the bottom with one point.

The Warriors tallied their second draw along with one victory after they finished their match against UC with a 1-1, stalemate yesterday.

Areli Gaspi put USC ahead, 1-0, with his 28th minute goal, but Daven Taneo scored a late equalizer at the 76th minute to end the match with a draw.

In the high school division, the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Grey Wolves clinched their third straight win and remain undefeated by routing the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 2-0, in their match yesterday.

DBTC has a perfect 3-0 (win-loss) and nine points to lead the high school division’s team standings, while SHS-AdC is at second with four points, followed by USJ-R at third wtih three points, and USC at the bottom with one point.

Carsten Pumareja scored DBTC’s first goal at the 36th minute, while Czar Daanoy chipped in their second goal at the 48th minute.

In the other high school match, USJ-R blanked USC, 1-0.

/dbs