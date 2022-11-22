18-year-old ‘notorious hitman’ of drug personalities nabbed in Cebu City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the shooting to death of a man in Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City last Sunday, November 20, 2022, was arrested during a joint buy-bust operation by the Parian Police Station and Mabolo Police Station.

Police identified the suspect as Jaymil Sarimugan, 18, a resident of Barangay Carreta in Cebu City. He was arrested in Barangay T. Padilla in Cebu City on Monday night, November 21.

Sarimugan was nabbed with 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136,000 and a .38 revolver.

According to Police Major Efren Diaz, chief of Parian Police Station, Sarimugan is a native of Leyte but is now residing in Cebu City on his own. He came from a broken family.

Since he was still a minor, Diaz said that the suspect has been tagged in robbery and snatching incidents in Parian Police Station’s areas of jurisdiction including Barangays Day-as, Kamagayan, Lorega, Parian, San Antonio, T. Padilla, Zapatera, and other neighboring barangays.

He was also tagged as the suspect in different shootings of drug personalities including Argie Isidtu who was gunned down in Barangay Hipodromo last Sunday, November 20.

Isidtu was killed due to his alleged failure to remit the drug proceeds to Sarimugan.

Aside from Isidtu, Sarimugan was also named as responsible for killing Edina Eleola in Barangay Carreta last October 12 for the same reason.

Diaz admitted that Isidtu was listed as a drug user and pusher in their station and that they attempted to transact with Sarimugan but the suspect did not pursue it.

Diaz said the suspect is a ‘notorious hitman’ of drug personalities he transacted with.

For now, they are investigating the possible cohorts of the suspect.

Sarimugan continues to decline to issue any statement to the media.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will subject the suspect to a paraffin test to check if the result matches the previous shooting incidents in the city. /rcg