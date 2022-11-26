Guadalupe fire: P1.8 worth of properties lost; 50 individuals left homeless

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 26,2022 - 07:13 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sitio Dakit, Barangay Guadalupe fire on Nov. 25, which is believed to be the 17th fire that hit Cebu City this month, destroyed P1.8 million worth of properties and left 50 individuals homeless.

Fire Officer (FO3) Fulbert Navarro, fire investigator, said in a report that the fire destroyed 10 houses and gutted 1 other house. These were all in a 1,200 square meter lot in the area.

Navarro said that the fire lasted for nearly 30 minutes after this was reported at 12:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

It was placed under control at 1:24 p.m. and was declared fire out at 1:27 p.m.

He estimated the damage to property at P1.8 million and the fire left 12 families homeless, which were made up 50 individuals.

Navarro said that the fire was believed to have started at Lily Sundo’s house.

He said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Senior Fire Office (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station in an earlier CDN Digital report, that from Nov. 1 to 10, Cebu City had been hit by 11 fires, the biggest of these was the Barangay Kalunasan fire where an estimated P1.95 million worth of properties were lost.

The Kalunasan fire also destroyed 50 houses and displaced 205 individuals.

But on Nov. 18, a stockroom of the Cebu City Sports Center was gutted by a morning fire which destroyed foam beds, double-deck beds and sports equipment among others that were stored there.

The Cebu City Fire Office estimated the damage to property at P6 million. Five other residential fires were also recorded from Nov. 10 to 20, 2022. However, according to the Cebu City Fire Office, there were 17 fires that hit Cebu City from Nov. 1 to 25.

Villanueva in an earlier statement also said that most of the causes of these fires were mostly “electrical mishaps.”

He advised the public to check the wirings of their houses and possible fire hazards in their homes to prevent fires from happening in your home.

Aside from the 17 fires in Cebu City, there were at least two fires that hit Mandaue City this month.

One of whom was the warehouse fire on Nov. 5 in Barangay Cabancalan which damaged the warehouse.

A fire investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Office estimated the damage to property at P525,000.

Then the biggest fire to hit Mandaue City this month happened on Nov. 22 in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Looc. The fire destroyed 250 homes and left nearly 700 families homeless.

