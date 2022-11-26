CLOSAP: 57 Subabasbas officials, workers pass drug tests

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 57 barangay officials and workers of Barangay Subabasbas passed the random drug test conducted by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP, confirmed on Friday, Nov. 25, the negative results of the drug tests on the barangay officials and the barangay workers.

Lao said that among those, who were tested, were Subabasbas Barangay Captain Joselito Tibon, kagawads, barangay secretary, and the barangay treasurer.

Lao said that Tibon requested CLOSAP to let his personnel and officials undergo the drug test as a way to maintain the status of the barangay as a “drug-free workplace.”

Aside from being a drug-free workplace, Barangay Subabasbas was also among the barangays in the city that was declared as drug-cleared barangay in April by the Regional Oversight Committee, headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Other drug-cleared barangays in Lapu-Lapu City were Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, and Sabang, while Barangay Caohagan was the only drug-free Barangay.

Lao lauded the move of Subabasbas as this was in line with the Executive Order issued by Mayor Junard Chan in promoting a Drug-Free Workplace through mandatory random tests so that barangay officials could set good examples to their constituents by submitting to the examination.

/dbs