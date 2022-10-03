Drug test of trainees of manpower training center: One student positive of illegal drug use — CLOSAP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A trainee from the Manpower and Human Development Training Center (MHDTC) in Lapu-Lapu was found positive of illegal drug use in the random drug test that was conducted on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that this was the first time that the MHDTC had requested their assistance to conduct a drug test on their trainees.

Lao, however, welcomed the move for this aligned with his advocacy of having a drug-free workplace.

He said that these trainees were enrolled in dressmaking, electronics, and plumbing in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), where graduates of the skills training would receive a National Certificate (NC) II.

“Maayo ra pod ang gihimo ni Ma’am Maricor (Sevilla) nga gipa-drug test niya ang iyang mga trainees para kung makapanarbaho sila di at least wala bitaw sami,” Lao said.

(This is a good thing that Ma’am Maricor (Sevilla) did to have a drug test of her trainees so that when they can find a job they will not have at least a snag in getting the job.)

A total of 54 trainees were drug tested by the CLOSAP today.

He also recommended to MHDTC to extend the graduation of the trainee that had tested positive for using illegal drugs for one month.

“But again it’s up to the head of the MHDTC kung unsaon ni niya kay NCII training baya to,” he added.

(But again it is up to the head of the MHDTC on what she will do with this because he is an NCII training trainee.)

