Braving Cebu’s Terrain: The New Honda BR-V Launched

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) launched the all-new Honda BR-V at SM City Cebu with the new BR-V owners, car club officers and bank and insurance partners.

The latest BR-V features elevated comfort, superior safety and a fuel-efficient engine for confidence and peace of mind on the road.

The new model highlights a higher stance, 17-inch aluminum wheels and power adjustable door mirrors available for all variants. In addition, there are new and improved LED taillights and full LED headlights with daytime running lights.

Made with high-grade materials, the new BR-V interior includes spacious cabins for second and third row occupants. Both the driver’s seat and front seat have more legroom and flat folding seats for easier cargo loading.

















The newly installed 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine has a maximum power of 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque for excellent driving performance. Aside from this, the recent BR-V received impressive fuel economy ratings from the recent fuel economy run conducted with the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), and a 5-star rating in the latest ASEAN New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (NCAP) testing.

On top of the upgrades is the Honda Sensing technology that allows Apple Carplay, Android Auto and USB and Bluetooth connections. Audio controls can be found on the steering wheel as rear air ventilation. As an added feature, the Remote Engine Start permits the driver to start the vehicle through the key fob.











The SUV also incorporates safety features such as Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Vehicle Stability Assist among others.

“This time, BR-V is fitted with Honda Sensing. The pricing is very comfortable to your pocket,” said Honda Cars Cebu Branch Manager Alec Bucao.

The new BR-V comes in four variants with prices ranging from P1.1-P1.4 million. For more information, please visit www.hondaphil.com.