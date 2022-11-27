STBAI prexy leads qualifiers for masters open grand finals in STBAI Nat’l Open 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc.’s (STBAI) president Florante Calipay Sr. topped the group 1 stage finals of the 2nd STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships on Saturday evening at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The national-level tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Congress (PBC) had its group 1 stage finals on late Saturday evening.

Calipay knocked down a total of 1,317 pinfalls after a six-game series to lead the top six qualifiers for the coveted masters open finals. He had his best outing in round three after having 233 pinfalls.

Trailing Calipay was fellow STBAI member Tessie Dante who finished her campaign with 1,261 pinfalls and teammate Sylvia Tesch grabbing the third spot with 1,204 pinfalls.

Jun Dolor, an STBAI member from Dapitan City, claimed the fourth spot with 1,200 pinfalls followed by fellow STBAI keglers in Elson Campita (1,187) and Noli Perez (1,183).

Dolor also topped the singles event with a 660-pinfall performance, while teammate Noli Perez finished second with 652. Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association’ (CETBA)-STBAI kegler Ging Francisco rounded off the top three with 641 pinfalls.

A total of 24 keglers competed in the group 1 stage finals last evening, but only six advanced.

Meanwhile, the group 2 stage finals is currently happening as of this writing. It also has 24 bowlers competing for the six final spots for the masters open finals.

The masters open is scheduled to happen later today.

The champion takes home a whopping P50,000, while the runner-up gets P25,000, and P10,000 for the second runner-up. The third and fourth runners-up will pocket P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

/dbs