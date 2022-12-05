Bar exams cut to 3 days, to cover 6 core subjects

Starting next year, the bar examinations will be held for only three days instead of four and cover only six core subjects instead of eight.

The Supreme Court also said it would administer the bar exams nationwide in September instead of November.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, chair of the 2023 Bar examinations committee, said the 2023 bar examinations would be held on Sept. 17, 20 and 24, adding that there would now be a six-core subject bar exams.

Commercial Law and Taxation Law have been combined while Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises were fused, he said. Thus, the examinations on Sept. 17 will cover Political and Public International Law, and Commercial and Taxation Laws.

On Sept. 20, the exams will cover Civil Law, Labor Law and Social Legislation.

On Sept. 24, Criminal Law and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises.

Hernando stressed that the shift from November to September was meant to refocus the study of law on the fourth-year review classes instead of on postgraduate bar review.

“We will therefore have aspirants to the profession earning their J.D. (Juris Doctor) degree, taking the bar xams, taking the oath and signing the roll of attorneys all in the same year,” he added.

