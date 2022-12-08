New Philippine Envoys visit Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Before they will be deployed in their respective designations abroad, at least eight newly appointed Philippine Ambassadors visited Cebu to learn and help promote the island province’s economy on the international scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, kicked off the Cebu leg of the Economic Diplomacy Townhall Meeting at the Capitol Social Hall.

The event allowed the country’s newest envoys to meet with Cebu’s local officials and members of its business communities.

The new Ambassadors who joined Tuesday’s activity were Ambassadors Grace Cruz- Fabella (Argentina), Pedro Laylo Jr. (Israel), Medardo Macaraig (Singapore), Lilybeth Rodriguez Deapera (Mexico), Gina Alagon Jamoralin (Indonesia), Joseph Gerard Angeles (Brazil), Alfonso Ferdinand Ver (United Arab Emirates), and Lilibeth Velasco Pono (Qatar).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also served as the town hall meeting’s key speaker.

For her part, Garcia welcomed the envoys for visiting Cebu and wished them all the best in their next assignments.

The governor also urged the Ambassadors to help link Cebu to public and private sectors abroad.

“I know that you would be very interested in the opportunities that are out there. But as well as the opportunities that we can offer right here in our beloved island of Cebu,” said Garcia.

‘Exchange of Ideas’

Tuesday’s event involved an ‘exchange of ideas and enhancement of knowledge’ between the country’s newest Ambassadors and Cebu’s economic players.

These included national government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Tourism as well as business-oriented groups like the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Four of the eight visiting envoys served as panelists wherein they presented to officials and business leaders the latest trading situation and opportunities in the countries they will be assigned.

Among them was Ambassador Medardo Macaraig of the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

Macaraig told businesses as well as tourism players here to take advantage of the increasing connectivity between Cebu and Singapore.

He pointed out that the 19 flights per week linking Cebu to the city-state could be an opportunity to invite more Singaporeans to visit the island province.

Cebu’s business chambers, in response, welcomed the ideas the new envoys pitched.

In the meantime, they requested assistance and guidance in identifying new markets abroad that may help the island province’s economic scene.

Charles Kenneth Co, president of CCCI, told Ambassadors that Cebu needed to increase its exports. As a result, business leaders here are pushing to put Cebu’s creative industry on the world map.

“This is where we would ask our Ambassadors for maybe guidance… Even us as business people, we need your advice on tips on what opportunities we can exploit,” Co said.

MCCI president, Kelie Ko, also shared the same sentiments with Co.

Ko pointed out that they needed information about foreign markets so they can identify what’s best for the business sector here.

“I hope our dear Ambassadors can help us identify new markets abroad, and assist us in identifying products needed in these countries that we can manufacture and make here. We need information what the foreign markets and what matches our capability,” Ko explained.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed at least 35 new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (AEPs) who will serve as the highest officials to represent the Philippines in their assignments abroad.

The town hall meeting last Tuesday is part of their duties to, among others, promote tourism and invite trade and investments in the Philippines, the DFA said.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

South Korea remains Cebu’s top market for foreign arrivals

Australian Embassy revives plans of mounting direct flights between Cebu and Australia