CCPO : 105 cops to secure 36 churches for Misa de Gallo in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 105 policemen will be deployed to 36 big churches in Cebu City for the Misa de Gallo that will start on Dec. 16, 2022.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that these personnel would be assisted by several force multipliers, including the village watchers in each barangay here.

“Ato pud ni sila i-tap mga Barangays kung asa na-belong ang kini nga simbahan. Naa pud sila’y ikadagdag didto nga mga personnel gikan sa atong mga force multipliers,” Dalogdog said.

(We will also tap the barangays where these churches belong. They also can add personnel there from the force multipliers.)

Police will also install Police Assistance Desks in each church. However, Dalogdog said that a separate number of personnel would also be deployed to other areas in the city.

Following this, Dalogdog also reminded the public anew to always be alert especially that there would be several activities in the city during this holiday season.

The CCPO chief further advised everyone to drink moderately should there be drinking sessions with family, workmates, or even friends.

“Every time nga naay mga okasyon, drink moderately lang ta. Dili nato palabian og inom kay usahay pagmasobrahan sa inom makabuhat kita og mga violations which is diha-diha dayon ang atong mga kapulisan andam sa pag-responde ug pagdakop adtong mga violator, ilabi na kadtong mga hubog” said the CCPO chief.

(Everytime that there is an occasion, drink moderately. Don’t drink in excess because, sometimes, when we drink too much, we can do violations which is there and then our policemen would be ready to respond and to arrest any violators, especially those who are drunk.)

Earlier, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, chief of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, said that they would be on full alert status by Dec. 15 or a day before the start of the Misa de Gallo.

With the 11,600 personnel in the region, Alba said that they would have a sufficient number for their deployment, adding that they also would have force multipliers to maximize police presence in all areas in Central Visayas.

RELATED STORIES

Police set up security measures for Misa de Gallo

PRO-7 chief: All cops on full alert status by Dec. 15

Mandaue disaster risk reduction personnel ready for Misa de Gallo, rains this Dec. — exec

Police in Mandaue undergo five-day disaster preparedness seminar

12 SAR teams ready against LPA — CCPO chief

PNP deploys more cops to secure holidays

/dbs