Jaguars, Baby Webmasters win, take 3rd place seats in Cesafi men’s, high school hoops tourney respectively

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters captured the third place in their respective divisions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) hoop wars at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

The Jaguars narrowly defeated the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers in the men’s basketball “Battle for Third”, 68-66, to clinch the third overall spot in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Baby Webmasters routed the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 93-73, to claim the third overall place in the high school division.

The Jaguars’ point guard Jay Deiparine led the Jaguars with 14 points, while big man Carl Cabulao had 13 points, and Elmer Echavez added 11 points.

The Panthers’ Winston Bingil had a 17-point performance, along with Paul Tagalog and Aljie Mendez, who had 10 points apiece, were not enough to push the team to victory.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, were defeated by the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the semifinals last Saturday evening, 51-64, in a do-or-die game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were eliminated by the University of Cebu (UC) in the other men’s basketball semifinals game, 57-62.

Rey Allen Gako dropped 23 points to lead the Baby Webmasters in clinching the high school third place. His teammate, Johncel Borjal added 14, while Mark Solonia tallied 22 points.

Ryan Sinoy had 17 for UV, while Kent Castro had 12 and John Dela Torre had 13 points.

RELATED STORIES

Magis Eagles enter Cesafi HS finals, to face Trailblazers on Sunday

Trailblazers clip Baby Lancers, barge into Cesafi HS finals in historic fashion

Bogo Trailblazers topple mighty Magis Eagles in battle of undefeated high school teams

Garcia feels vindicated as Trailblazers annihilate Baby Jaguars

Trailblazers bomb Baby Warriors, stretch win run to 6

UP, Ateneo open war for all the UAAP marbles in a series seen to be as close as last one

Letran shuts down St. Benilde in Game 1, nears NCAA crown

/dbs