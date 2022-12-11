MCPO chief: 200 policemen to secure Christmas, New Year celebrations in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A total 200 policemen will be deployed in the different areas in Mandaue City this Christmas and New Year.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that aside from the 200 policemen, a few force multipliers, barangay tanods, and personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) would be deployed.

He said they would be deployed in different areas and establishments in the city such as churches, malls and other places where people would converge.

He said that they had already prepared their security plan for Christmas time and included in the plan were the safety plans of the six police stations.

The personnel will be deployed starting Dec. 16 during the start of the Misa de Gallo.

Oriol said that they were already in full alert status since last week.

“We have to heighten our patrol deployment. Wala pa to ang umaabot nga selebrasyon sa Misa de Gallo, atoa na nang gi-intensify ang atoang police personnel who will be deployed on different vital installations nato,” said Oriol.

(We have to heighten our patrol deployment. Long before the upcoming celebration of Misa de Gallo, we have already intensified and instructed our police personnel, who will be deployed on our different vital installations.)

MCPO’s security plan for Sinulog

Meanwhile, Oriol said that they were also preparing their security plan for the Sinulog 2023 especially for the traslacion in the city on Jan. 13 and 14 that would be part of the Sinulog activity.

Over 600 personnel will secure the event including 320 police personnel and around 300 force multipliers, barangay tanods, TEAM personnel and augmentation from the Philippine Army and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“But then again, the plan is still to be perfected kay depende na sa mga bag-ong requirements sa umaabot nga event,” said Oriol.

(But then again, the plan is still to be perfected because this will depend on the new requirements of the upcoming event.)

/dbs