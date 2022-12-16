PBA’s Bolick, Red Lions coach Fernandez to hold coaching clinic in Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — NorthPort Batang Pier’s star player Robert Bolick and San Beda Red Lions head coach Boyet Fernandez III will spearhead the two-day coaching clinic called the OCCCI D-League Coaches Clinic tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 17 to 18, 2022, at the Franciscan College of the Immaculate Conception gymnasium in Baybay City, Leyte.

The two well-known basketball personalities will hold the two-day coaching clinic as part of the OCCCI D-League’s preparation for its inaugural staging slated later this month which expects to draw over a hundred schools throughout Leyte.

However, before the hardcourt action, the coaches of the local basketball teams will have to attend first a refresher coaching course with Fernandez III who is also a former PBA team head coach and former PBA cager.

Joining him during the event is Bolick, who is a proud son Leyte. Also facilitating the coaching clinic are LPU Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan, and Pasig City MCW Sports head coach Ogie Gumatay.

In addition, the clinic will also include a basketball referees refresher course featuring Anthony Sulit and Rogelio Basilio who are FIBA-certified and who are both NCAA and UAAP referees from Manila.

The coaching clinic is essential for the participating teams of the upcoming OCCCI D-League which is designed after the other inter-schools leagues like NCAA, UAAP, and Cebu’s very own Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

Around a hundred participants are expected to join the two-day coaching clinic, most of which are the competing teams in the upcoming D-League, from various parts of Leyte in Baybay, Biliran, Maasin, Tacloban, and Ormoc.

Recently, the OCCCI Sheermasters, the official commercial team of the OCCCI visited Cebu to conduct a charitable event at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Girlstown where they conducted a sports clinic and donated sports equipment to its students.

/dbs