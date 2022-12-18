Calape, venue for Suganob-Vicelles title eliminator fight in Feb. 2023 —PMI Boxing Stable exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited world title eliminator showdown between Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob and Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles on Feb. 25, 2023, found its suitable venue at the Calape sports complex in Calape town, Bohol.

This was announced by Suganob’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a fruitful meeting with the stable’s boxers and trainors.

Suganob and Vicelles will fight to earn a world title shot against the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light champion Sive Nontshinga of Africa.

“Calape atong host venue gihapon karong Feb. 25. Mao ni among nameetingan karon pa gyud sa mga boxers tungod kay dako unya nindot ang waiting area for the boxers,” said Podot.

Calape is still our host venue this Feb. 25. That is what we were discussing in our meeting with the boxers because the waiting area is nice and spacious.)

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable decided to hold the world title eliminator bout in Calape following the massive success of the “Kumong Bol-Anon 8” last Dec. 8, 2022.

The fight card, which was held at the spacious Calape sports complex featured PMI’s Virgel Vitor who successfully defended his WBO Oriental super featherweight title against Korean Dong Kwan Lee.

Vitor knocked out Lee in the second round.

It can be recalled that Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap announced that they were willing to host the major bout between Suganob and Vicelles.

However, Podot and the boxers and trainers of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable unanimously decided to hold the major bout in Calape.

The 25-year-old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol holds a record of 12-0 (win-loss)) and currently holds the IBF Youth light flyweight title.

Meanwhile, Vicelles, 27, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, has a record of 17-0 with 10 knockouts and one draw.

RELATED STORIES

Suganob-Vicelles world title eliminator to be held in either Tagbilaran or Calape

Two WBO title bouts in ‘Kumong Bol-anon 8’

IBF orders Vicelles, Suganob camps to negotiate for title eliminator

‘Rasta Mac’ Vicelles rises in rankings

Vicelles climbs to No. 1 in WBO light fly rankings

Naoya Inoue eyes next challenge after beating Paul Butler

/dbs