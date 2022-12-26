Double Trouble: Plania makes comeback against Francisco in Tagum fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing prospect, Mike “Magic” Plania makes his return in the ring on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022, against Jeffrey Francisco in Sanman Boxing Promotions’ “Double Trouble” fight card in Tagum, Davao del Norte.

Plania, a world-rated prospect from General Santos City, fights for redemption following his loss against American Ra’eese Aleem last September via unanimous decision for the WBO NABO super bantamweight title at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

This time, he will test his mettle against the 30-year-old Francisco of Cuyo, Palawan.

The 25-year-old Plania sports a record of 26 wins with 13 knockouts and two defeats, while Francisco has a 15-6-1 (win-loss-draw) record with one knockout.

Before Plania bowed to Aleem, he had an impressive 11-fight winning streak where he clinched the IBF North American super bantamweight title against Giovanni Gutierrez via unanimous decision in Miami last 2019.

Meanwhile, Francisco has a contrasting run in his previous bouts. Francisco is enduring a four-fight losing streak since 2017. His last three bouts held this year came up short.

Also included in the fight card is RV Deniega against Jeny Boy Boca.

/dbs