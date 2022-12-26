Stunning themed displays in Cebu + Where to take IG-worthy holiday photos

Now that we are about to welcome a brand new year in just a few days, and Christmas get-togethers and parties are about to end, there are still many holiday activities to do around Cebu.
Check out these stunning themed displays in Cebu where you can capture Instagram-worthy photos with the fam bam and your loved ones.
SM Seaside City Cebu
SM Seaside City Cebu transforms its Mountain Wing Atrium into a winter Christmas park!
It’s icing up in SM Seaside City Cebu to give you a one-of-a-kind WINTER MAGIC Christmas experience! You’ll also get the chance to meet the Incredible Igloo Pals every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 2 PM to 6 PM and Santa Claus every Saturday and Sunday from 3 PM to 4 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM.
SM City Cebu
SM City Cebu takes you to Magical Italy this Christmas!
The magical spirit of Christmas lights up the City. Experience a majestic Italian #FeelsAtSM filled with beautiful sparkling lights, majestic architectures, classic ornaments, and life-sized picturesque ballerina statues for an Italian Christmas experience.
Make it a magical Christmas to remember with your fam at SM City Cebu!
Taft Properties Horizon’s 101
Taft Properties turns 25 this year! Sparkling in our Silver Anniversary, together let us rock our world with all things fun and bright as we celebrate this season of joy and thanksgiving with this year’s theme: “Sparkling Silver, Christmas Glitter” at the iconic Horizons 101, located along General Maxilom Ave.
Mandani Bay
Spend a merry Christmas by the Bay this year at the developing lifestyle district in Mandaue City — Mandani Bay.
HTLand Inc. transformed its world-class show gallery into a colorful Christmas park with dazzling lights and holiday ornaments.
The Outlets at Pueblo Verde
The Outlets at Pueblo Verde is ready to welcome you this holiday season. The theme for this year is Winter Wonderland, illuminating the entire place with blue and white lights!
Visit The Outlets and experience the winter-inspired Christmas display! Santa Claus will also be there every Saturday to meet and greet everyone.
Sheraton Mactan
Sheraton Mactan celebrates its first Christmas Lighting Ceremony.
With a theme, “Christmas is the light of the community” the luxury hotel brings hope and more opportunities in the most beautiful time of the year.
Celebrate Christmas at Sheraton Mactan and check out the resort’s holiday offerings.
NUSTAR Resort and Casino
With the theme “The New Star of the Holidays,” the premier hotel prepared several offerings exclusive for the Yuletide season. At the newest landmark in Cebu, NUSTAR has many exciting things waiting for everyone to indulge in during the holidays.
Find exclusive Christmas offers from NUSTAR Resort & Casino and experience a holiday like no other. Get the chance to avail yourself of special promos and deals by visiting https://www.nustar.ph/ or head to the hotel’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.
Taft Properties East Gate
Taft Properties lights up their silver sparkling Christmas Tree at Taft East Gate!
The realty developer celebrates Christmas and its 25th anniversary through its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. With the theme: ”Sparkling Silver Christmas Glitter,” Taft Properties lit up two Christmas trees: one near their shops and one in their showroom gallery.
Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu
Dito tayo sa Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu ngayong pasko! The premiere hotel with the strategic location, offers a true Cebuano holiday where you can celebrate and have a memorable feast in their award-winning Puso Restaurant.
The hotel also offers holiday treats for you to share with your loved ones.
Radisson Blu Cebu
Aside from their towering Christmas tree adorned with blue and gold ornaments, it is the hotel’s tradition to showcase a Christmas Village made of gingerbread. But this year is extra special with the addition of an Advent Calendar.
Visit Radisson Blu and witness an entirely exceptional Yuletide celebration!
Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort
It’s the season of love, thanksgiving, hope, and amuma at the tropical paradise of Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort.
Celebrate Christmas and experience the holiday spirit with the best of Bluewater! The resort’s version of a gingerbread house, Balay Pasko, filled with treats and pasalubongs are available for everyone!
Club Serena Resort
Inspired by the Filipino Parol and locally made Christmas ornaments, the resort is adorned with stars symbolizing hope and goodwill this holiday season.
Club Serena Resort presents a laid-back luxury experience with its luxurious accommodations, gastronomic presentations, crystal white sands, and above and underwater activities
bai Hotel Cebu
Christmas celebration this year will surely be one for the books as many are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to welcome the holidays.
bai Hotel Cebu is just one of the few that is thrilled to greet the festivity of the season.
Watch the event highlights here.
Dusit Thani Mactan
Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu welcomed the Christmas season as they light up their dazzling red Christmas tree.
Cebu’s world-class destination, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, has dressed up in vibrant red Christmas decorations, giving guests a nostalgic Christmas feeling.
Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu
In line with Shangri-La’s goal to a more sustainable tomorrow, repurposed wood from the damage brought about by last year’s typhoon were reused as decorations, as the team turns grief into purpose.
Bring good tidings and Christmas cheer with dining vouchers, sweet treats, and delicious assortments that will surely bring smiles. Enjoy festive delights in the comfort of your own space, or choose to gift your loved ones with dining or spa vouchers by visiting Shangri-La Mactan’s official online shop https://mac.shangrilaphshop.com/web/index.aspx
Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA
Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) lights up its PHINMA Hall to usher in the season of Christmas.
The entire campus was bathed in the festive holiday lights.
La Vie Parisienne
Festive ornaments, colorful lights, and celebratory hymns are a part of the Yuletide celebration. And French-inspired restaurant La Vie Parisienne is all about that.
La Vie Parisienne, located at Gorordo Avenue, is one of Cebu City’s top destinations because of its romantic ambience. Visitors can go on a date or celebrate special occasions with family and friends. The restaurant is a popular place to take pictures of the gram as it captures the chic style of a genuinely Parisian place.
BE Resorts Mactan
This year, BE Resort Mactan continues its Christmas tradition of Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation.
The materials from current Christmas Trees are made up of wooden doors that stood against the devastating power of Typhoon Odette. The green and blue-colored door symbolized the blue sea of Mactan and the prominent green color of BE Resort Mactan.
Diamond Suites and Residences Cebu
The festivity of the holiday season filled the lobby and hallways of Diamond Suites and Residences.
A city hotel close to Cebu’s business districts, the property is a perfect place to celebrate Christmas. Experience the holiday cheer at Diamond Suites and Residences!
