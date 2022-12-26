Stunning themed displays in Cebu + Where to take IG-worthy holiday photos

Now that we are about to welcome a brand new year in just a few days, and Christmas get-togethers and parties are about to end, there are still many holiday activities to do around Cebu.

Check out these stunning themed displays in Cebu where you can capture Instagram-worthy photos with the fam bam and your loved ones.

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu transforms its Mountain Wing Atrium into a winter Christmas park!

It’s icing up in SM Seaside City Cebu to give you a one-of-a-kind WINTER MAGIC Christmas experience! You’ll also get the chance to meet the Incredible Igloo Pals every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 2 PM to 6 PM and Santa Claus every Saturday and Sunday from 3 PM to 4 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM.

Read more: SM Seaside City Cebu kicks off “winter magic” Christmas experience

SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu takes you to Magical Italy this Christmas!

The magical spirit of Christmas lights up the City. Experience a majestic Italian #FeelsAtSM filled with beautiful sparkling lights, majestic architectures, classic ornaments, and life-sized picturesque ballerina statues for an Italian Christmas experience.

Make it a magical Christmas to remember with your fam at SM City Cebu!

AN ITALIAN CHRISTMAS IN SM CITY CEBU? 😲🎄 LOOK: SM City Cebu (Official)’s North Wing Atrium was grandly transformed into… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, October 22, 2022

Taft Properties Horizon’s 101

Taft Properties turns 25 this year! Sparkling in our Silver Anniversary, together let us rock our world with all things fun and bright as we celebrate this season of joy and thanksgiving with this year’s theme: “Sparkling Silver, Christmas Glitter” at the iconic Horizons 101, located along General Maxilom Ave.





Read more: Taft Properties celebrates 25th anniversary, welcomes Christmas with a sparkling display

Mandani Bay

Spend a merry Christmas by the Bay this year at the developing lifestyle district in Mandaue City — Mandani Bay.

HTLand Inc. transformed its world-class show gallery into a colorful Christmas park with dazzling lights and holiday ornaments.

Watch the highlights here.

LOOK: Mandani Bay is ready for the holiday season! Here are the scenes at the developing world-class lifestyle… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, November 4, 2022

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde is ready to welcome you this holiday season. The theme for this year is Winter Wonderland, illuminating the entire place with blue and white lights!

Visit The Outlets and experience the winter-inspired Christmas display! Santa Claus will also be there every Saturday to meet and greet everyone.

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde welcomes the festivity of the season with a Christmas tree and light display lighting… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Sheraton Mactan

Sheraton Mactan celebrates its first Christmas Lighting Ceremony.

With a theme, “Christmas is the light of the community” the luxury hotel brings hope and more opportunities in the most beautiful time of the year.

Celebrate Christmas at Sheraton Mactan and check out the resort’s holiday offerings. Read more: Sheraton Cebu Mactan celebrates Christmas, focuses on the community NUSTAR Resort and Casino With the theme “The New Star of the Holidays,” the premier hotel prepared several offerings exclusive for the Yuletide season. At the newest landmark in Cebu, NUSTAR has many exciting things waiting for everyone to indulge in during the holidays. Find exclusive Christmas offers from NUSTAR Resort & Casino and experience a holiday like no other. Get the chance to avail yourself of special promos and deals by visiting https://www.nustar.ph/ or head to the hotel’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

Read more: NUSTAR Resort & Casino redefines luxury in its first Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

Taft Properties East Gate

Taft Properties lights up their silver sparkling Christmas Tree at Taft East Gate!

The realty developer celebrates Christmas and its 25th anniversary through its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. With the theme: ”Sparkling Silver Christmas Glitter,” Taft Properties lit up two Christmas trees: one near their shops and one in their showroom gallery.

Taft Properties lights up their silver sparkling Christmas Tree at Taft East Gate! The realty developer celebrates… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

Dito tayo sa Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu ngayong pasko! The premiere hotel with the strategic location, offers a true Cebuano holiday where you can celebrate and have a memorable feast in their award-winning Puso Restaurant.

The hotel also offers holiday treats for you to share with your loved ones.

LOOK: Dito tayo sa Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu ngayong pasko! 🎄 Quest Hotel officially welcomes the holiday season with their annual bell-ringing tradition and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Radisson Blu Cebu

Aside from their towering Christmas tree adorned with blue and gold ornaments, it is the hotel’s tradition to showcase a Christmas Village made of gingerbread. But this year is extra special with the addition of an Advent Calendar. Visit Radisson Blu and witness an entirely exceptional Yuletide celebration! LOOK: It’s the season of joy once again and Radisson Blu Cebu merrily greeted the holiday season with a Christmas tree… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, November 11, 2022

Read more: Radisson Blu Cebu welcomes holiday season with intimate Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort