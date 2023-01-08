Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Corinthia Marie Empe

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983 and aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City’s tourism.

The Tourism Commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our 12 lovely candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A with Candidate No. 7 Corinthia Marie “Coyen” Empe, 23, from Mandaue City, Cebu.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique?

Corinthia: I am unique because I don’t have a perfect life. I don’t come from a complete family and it’s safe to say, I have vast experiences in life that have molded me to be a strong, determined and a fighting Cebuana. I can lead. I can serve. I’ve been a student leader for 9 years and I’m ready to serve the Cebuanos.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Corinthia: The Highlands! I Iove visiting the highlands and our mountainous barangays, and whenever I head back to the city proper I always bring home my favorite: sweetcorn. Our highlands allow us to commune with nature, rejuvenate and breathe fresh air. From time to time, I make sure to visit the highlands.

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Corinthia: Puto! Which is best paired with sikwate. Puto always reminds me of home. Puto also signifies that a Cebuano is ready to take on his/her day, since this is usually only available in early mornings. It is more than just a delicacy, it’s a staple in every Cebuano’s breakfast.

I am unique because I don’t have a perfect life. I don’t come from a complete family and it’s safe to say, I have vast experiences in life that have molded me to be a strong, determined and a fighting Cebuana. I can lead. I can serve.

Q: Which celebrity would you invite to dinner and why?

Corinthia: I would invite Angelina Jolie. Aside from being a talented actress, she is also a humanitarian. It would be an experience of a lifetime to sit with her, have dinner and talk about absolutely anything. She is an empowered woman, a mother and a founder of her own charitable organizations. If given the chance, I’d personally invite her to explore our exquisite culinary here in Cebu!

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Corinthia: I deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023 because I am ready for a commitment. I have the experiences and qualities of a leader and I’m committed to serve the Cebuanos. And for the past few months, I have grown to love and advocate for Cebu more than anything else. If I get to be the next Miss Cebu, this is a huge opportunity for me to connect to the Cebuano Youth and be an active ambassadress for our home, our Cebu.

Stay updated with Miss Cebu 2023 events and activities here.

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

Read more:

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Olive May Sophia Bihag

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Sofia Angelica Esgana

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Kathleen Ann Magdugo

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Laica Pauline Uy

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Mipsen Calves

Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Chynna Julienne Dorado

Miss Cebu Org holds sashing ceremony to introduce Top 12 finalists