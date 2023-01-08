Sinulog 2023 stage at SRP now complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The construction of the stage for the Sinulog 2023 ritual showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) is now complete, according to Elmer ‘Jojo’ Labella, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Labella said they are now focused on also completing the bleacher for the spectators, asphalting of the muddy portions of the venue and other “finishing touches” to make sure that the area is ready for the grand parade on January 15.

“…the stage of SRP is already completed and the main bleacher is already at its finishing touches, asphalting parts of the muddy areas vital for the grand parade [is now being worked on]. Concrete debris are hauled since a few days ago, even georite is readied as an effective filling material and a good alternative for asphalt pavement for semi permanent use,” Labella said.

Labella issued the statement in reaction to the “unsolicited advise” which former SFI executive director and events organizer Ricky Ballesteros posted on his social media page on Saturday.

Labella told CDN Digital that SFI acknowledges the concerns that were raised by Ballesteros, whom he described as an experienced and a veteran events organizer.

However, Labella said that a decision was already made to hold the grand parade, as well as, the Sinulog 2023 ritual showdown at the SRP.

“Let us look for the benefit of the City and its constituents in showcasing the vision of our mayor in holding it [Sinulog 2023] at SRP,” he said.

Also, Labella said preparations are now underway to make sure that the SRP is ready for the January 15 grand parade.

“The mayor will always consider safety and [the] best alternative and has directed the [identification of] fallback areas in cases of force major or the so called acts of God occurs,” he said.

Moreover, Labella is asking Cebuanos for support to ensure the success of One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023.

“SRP is our window to the world of the very encouraging investments at the area as a result of the Singapore-like Cebu City program [of Mayor Michael Rama]. our appeal to the public [is] to be supportive in working together for the success of One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023, City govt of Cebu , Sinulog Foundation Inc in collaboration with the Provincial Govt of Cebu , and Multi Cities , Lapu lapu, Mandaue and Talisay,” he added.

/dcb