USC gets 2nd win in Cesafi Esports League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors logged its second straight win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) ESports League (CEL) last Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats Innolab.

The Warriors edged University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 2-0, in their match-up in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

It can be recalled that the Warriors beat University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in Week 2 last December.

The Warriors Esports team is comprised of Zeke Swayze Himaya, James Rey Lumacang, Elian Thaddeus Amores, Kevin Noel Camajalan, Joel Vince Andre Aying, Charles Alejo, Paul Emmanuel Corsino, and Reynaldo Almacin.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars upsets the host team, the CIT-U Wildcats, 2-0, to log their first win in the tournament.

Jacob Matthew Villacorte, Paul Christian Aureo, Reneir Pañares, Joshua Abello, Jasper Egdamin, Steven Pritz Casas, Zake Andre Labiano, Rholdan Nuel Yee, and Edrian Fritz Gabriel Garcia manned the Jaguars Esports squad.

On the other hand, UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue edged UC Main, 2-0, in the all-Webmasters showdown, to clinch their first victory in the tournament.

According to CEL organizer, Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, they will take a one week break to make way for the Sinulog festivities. They will resume on January 21, 2023, at the same venue.

/dbs