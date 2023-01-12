CPA: Devotees can enter port area in Cebu City to witness fluvial parade

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Devotees will be allowed to enter inside the Cebu Port Area to witness the fluvial parade on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

In an advisory, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) said devotees would be allowed entry to the port area, except Berth 27, starting 5 a.m. of Saturday, Jan. 14.

The CPA also announced that Gates 1-6 of the port would be closed for vehicle entry starting 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to give way for the preparations and holding of the fluvial parade.

The fluvial parade, which will begin in NavForCen, will end at Pier 1, and a short foot procession will follow going to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Vehicle owners and drivers, however, can access gate 7.

Parking will also be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Moreover, gates will be open for devotees who are embarking vessels during the fluvial procession starting 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Valid boat tickets must also be presented during entry.

“Port operations are suspended during the fluvial parade and will resume to normal operations right after the fluvial parade and special presentations,” the CPA said.

RELATED STORIES

Traslacion to undergo minor changes in Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu issues rerouting for Traslacion

181 sea vessels to take part in Fiesta Señor fluvial procession

In case of bad weather, Basilica considering procession at CCLEX instead of fluvial

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Guardo: No time for ‘Plan B’ on Sinulog venue

Sinulog performers on SRP venue: ‘Lisud gyud’

Guardo: Sinulog venue 90% ready

/dbs