Oponganons urged: Follow protocols set by church for the traslacion

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has advised the Oponganons to observe the protocols set by the Catholic Church during the traslacion of the image of Señor Sto. Niño.

On Friday evening, the miraculous image will be transported via motorcade from the St. Joseph Parish National Shrine in Mandaue City to the Nuestra Señora de la Regla Parish-National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City after the send-off Mass at 11:00 p.m.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, LCPO chief, said that during the traslation, devotees would not be allowed to use firecrackers to welcome the image unless this was authorized by the organizers and the local government unit (LGU).

Floating balloons will also be prohibited, however, they may use balloons to wave at the Señor Sto. Niño.

During the stay of the image of the Señor Sto. Niño at the Nuestra Señora de la Regla Parish-National Shrine, devotees will be discouraged to bring backpacks, but they may use a transparent backpack so that authorities can easily check what is inside the backpack.

“Ato pod nang gi-discourage ang pagdala ug backpacks, especially kadtong mga kadudahan no. Kung naa man gani kato lang transparent,” Lim said.

(We are discouraging the devotees to bring backpacks, especially those that can cause suspicion. If they have a backpack then let them use the transparent one.)

Lim also encouraged devotees to bring an umbrella or raincoat to protect themselves from rain.

He also warned Oponganons not to bring contraband, such as firearms, bladed weapons, explosives, and illegal drugs.

“Ato gyud nang gipahimangno again and again nga dili magdala. Una kanang firearms, ikaduha kanang bladed weapons, then kanang mga kontrabando ug uban pa nga considered as ginadili,” he added.

(We have always warned again and again to the public not to bring these things. First is firearm, second is bladed weapon, then contrabands and others that are considered illegal.)

/dbs