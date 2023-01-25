Ceniza wins Bowler of the Month honors by just 3 pins

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Veteran bowler Rene Ceniza started the new year on a winning note after bagging the “Bowler of the Month” honors in the Seaside Tenpin Boxing Association Inc. (STBAI) monthly bowling tournament on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 61-year-old Ceniza, who has been knocking pins for the past 18 years finished the six-game series with 1,189 pinfalls despite having low handicap points of 18 among 16 other bowlers.

Ceniza, a unit manager of an insurance company in Cebu had his biggest game in the sixth round when he knocked 199 pins. He also scored 188 pinfalls in the third and fourth rounds which helped him win the title.

Elite bowler Luke Bolongan finished second with 1,186 pinfalls. Bolongan’s best game was in the second round where he knocked down 228 pins.

Tessie Dante rounded off the top three bowlers with 1,124 pinfalls, while the fourth to 10th placers of the tournament were Roger Asumbrado (1,115), Pol Torremillano (1,103), Dodong Dante (1,101), Bebie Mauro (1,083), Florante Calipay (1,083), Lilia McDougall (1,078), and Nestor Ranido (1,073), respectively.

For his feat, Ceniza earned a slot for the “Bowler of the Year” tournament which is slated every December, wherein he goes up against fellow monthly champions. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Youngest STBAI kegler outlasts veterans in Bowler of the Year finals

Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament crowns first masters champ

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.