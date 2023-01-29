CBL : 60 teams compete in Cebu’s ‘working class’ hoops tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A basketball league, which aims to cater to the working class hoopsters, have attracted over 60 teams in its third year which started earlier this month here in Cebu.

The Cebu Basketball League (CBL) is one of the newly-organized basketball tournaments in Cebu’s already-busy local basketball scene.

The league, which started last Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sacred Heart sports center is now considered as one of the biggest amateur basketball leagues in the entire Cebu island in terms of number.

The league fields in over a thousand players from 60 teams with a competition, which is estimated to last to three to four months.

The league backed by FTW Athletics and Winzir started in 2019 with only 28 teams and had 49 teams in its second year.

“Our main goal is really for fitness and fun. Also, we’re catering mostly to basketball players who are in the working class category. It means we provide a recreational sports for them after a hectic day at work,” said one of the tournament organizers Kenne Jude Narona in an interview with CDN Digital.

“We give importance and value to our players as much as we value our league. That’s what makes our league unique among others here in Cebu.”

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the CBL featured three games at the Visayan Glass gymnasium. The Uragons beating the NES2K, 84-47, while the D’ Bros Barbershop defeated Black Bison, 80-60. Also, Sponky Master narrowly edged Greyhounds, 52-51.

The league will have its games at either the Sacred Heart sports center or at the Visayan Glass gymnasium during the weekends. For more information about its game schedules, check out its Facebook page.

/dbs

