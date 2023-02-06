Talisay City Police Station top performer among component cities in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Police Station has topped the 16 component cities in Central Visayas in all the flagship programs of the Philippine National Police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, received the award earlier, February 6, 2023, during the traditional Monday flag raising at the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, here.

The city’s station ranked first among all the component cities in the region with an average of 90.01 percent based on their Unit Performance evaluation rating for December 2022.

From December 1 to 31, 2022, Talisay City Police Station conducted 11 illegal drug operations which resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals and confiscation of 104. 65 grams of suspected shabu worth P711, 620.

They also arrested eight wanted persons and confiscated nine loose firearms. For the illegal gambling, they conducted 13 operations and arrested 38 individuals. For traffic-related operations, they had 21 and issued 169 traffic citation tickets to erring individuals.

“We extend our congratulations to everyone for making this ‘exemplary performance’ possible with us. Daghang salamat sa suporta gikan sa Talisay LGU nga gipangunahan ni Aksyon Agad Mayor Samsam Gullas ug sa atoang aktibong mga residente sa dakbayan sa Talisay,” Caballes said.

(We extend our congratulations for making this ‘exemplary performance’ possible with us. Many thanks to the support from the Talisay LGU [local government unit] that is led by Aksyon Agad Mayor [Gerald Anthony] “Samsam” Gullas and to our active residents of the city of Talisay.)

