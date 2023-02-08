3-day warehouse fire in Parañaque leaves P525-million damage

MANILA, Philippines — A three-day warehouse fire in Parañaque — which started on Sunday and was put out on Tuesday — left around P525 million in damage, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Apart from the massive damage, there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The fire, which occurred on Dr. A Santos Avenue, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque at around 11:24 pm on Sunday and reached Task Force Bravo on Monday and remained at that level the whole day.

The fire was finally put under control at 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday. It was finally declared out hours later at 12:06 p.m.

The BFP deployed 37 fire trucks and volunteer groups and local government units pitched in with 86 trucks.

The Philippine Air Force also deployed its Super Huey to perform a series of Bambi Bucket operations until the fire went off.

A Bambi bucket refers to a collapsible bucket suspended from a helicopter and used for lifting and dumping water or fire retardant chemicals on a blaze.

