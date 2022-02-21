In Photos: Fire hits construction firm’s warehouse

By: Doris C. Bongcac February 21,2022 - 09:09 AM
| Photo from Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire burned the warehouse of PDL Construction located in Barangay Alang-alang in Mandaue City shortly after midnight on Monday, February 21, 2022.

| Photo from Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO

The fire alarm that was reported at 12:14 a.m. was placed under control after 22 minutes, according to a report posted by Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO.

It was put out at 12:45 a.m.

| Photo from Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO

Mandaue City Fire Office personnel; Fil-Chinese volunteers; and personnel from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Barangays Alang-alang, Ibabao, Maguikay, Cubacub, Tipolo and Banilad and Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City responded to the fire alarm.

The cause of the fire that burned the PLD Construction warehouse is yet to be determined as of this writing.

| Photo from Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO

Read Next

TAGS: Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, fire, Mandaue City fire, PDL Construction warehouse

