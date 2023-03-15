Shop and drive home a Suzuki S-Presso at SM City Cebu 3-Day Sale

Major sale season is coming once again at SM City Cebu! The mall-wide 3-Day Sale kicks off on March 17, 18, and 19, and enjoy great deals, promos, and discounts of up to 70% off.

Discounts and freebies aside, shoppers also have a chance to win a brand-new car. The mall is giving away one unit of Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition MT to a lucky shopper whose name will be drawn at the end of the sale period.









All you need to do is purchase a minimum of P1,000 single or accumulated receipts from any SM affiliates and other mall tenants to get 1 e-raffle entry. Double your chances of winning and get double e-raffles by simply shopping on Saturday and Sunday.

To know more about the mall’s promos, events, and list of open stores, visit SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

Shoppers will also get a chance to win a Gadget Bundle (1 Samsung A7 Tab and 1 Smart Bro Pocket Wifi) from PLDT, Smart, and Maya, when you shop with your SM Advantage Card during the 3-Day Sale period with a minimum spend of P3000 at The SM Store.

SM Prestige Card holders will enjoy an extra 10% off the whole day on March 17, and SM Advantage Card members on March 18 & 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm with a minimum P3000 single-receipt purchase.

To know more about the mall’s promos, events, and list of open stores, visit SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Read more:

E-Vehicle charging stations now available at SM Seaside and SM City Cebu