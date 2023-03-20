Batch 1997 mauls Batch 1996, continues win streak in Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 1997 continues to soar high in Division 1 of the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League 2023 after routing Batch 1996, 68-47, on Sunday, at the Don Bosco Technology Center campus, here.

Batch 1997 clinched their seventh straight win, while remaining undefeated to lead Division 1’s team-standings. Their victory inflicted Batch 1996’s fourth loss in seven games

Lito Sugatan and Hendrell Saliz worked together in Batch 1997’s win by each scoring 11 points, while Steve Nacua added 10.

Chrissar Llegunas had 20 points, while Giovannie Canceko and Klein Baladya each had 10 markers in Batch 1996’s losing efforts.

Batch 1994 routs Batch 1999

Meanwhile, Cebuano Hotshot and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros exploded for 23 points for Batch 1994’s 72-47, lopsided win over Batch 1999 in the other Division 1 game.

Batch 1994 improved to a 7-2 record, while Batch 1999 dropped to a 3-4 slate.

Haresh Vergara and Mark Abanilla scored 13 and 10 points, respectively for the losing squad.

In Division 2, Batch 2006 beats Batch 2009, 73-61, as the latter absorbed their first loss in seven games. Batch 2006 improved their campaign to a 6-1 card.

Jose Acha, Chris Tomakin, Uriel Lim, and Pomposo Atillo scored 26, 19, 14, and 10 points, respectively for Batch 2006, while John Velasco spoiled his 18-point outing for Batch 2009.

In the other games, Batch 2007 edged Batch 2010, 47-41, to grab their third win in seven games, while the latter remained winless in seven games in Division 2.

Meanwhile, Batch 2001 narrowly defeated Batch 2003, 70-68, in the other Division 1 matchup. Batch 2001 improved to a 3-4 record, while Batch 2003 has a 4-3 slate after their loss.

Also, Batch 1997 won over Batch 1995, 60-47, to earn their second win in seven games, while the latter dropped to a 1-6 card.

