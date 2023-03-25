Rama: LCP National Executive Board to tackle inflation concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Concerns on inflation, that is affecting especially the prices of basic commodities, is among the issues for discussion in the next National Executive Board Meeting (NEBM) of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP).

It is important to know how inflation has affected the different localities as well as the measures undertaken by the Local Government Units to caution its impact on their constituents, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who is also the LCP national president, said.

Other important issues that he wanted to discuss in their next NEBM are public safety and peace and order.

Rama said in a press conference on Friday, March 24, that is set to travel to Manila to attend LCP’s NEBM that is scheduled from March 27 to 28.

According to data from Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country’s inflation rate was at 8.6 percent in February 2023.

PSA said that Cebu City’s inflation rate has accelerated to 5.7 percent in February from 4.5 percent in January 2023. The city’s inflation rate was only at 1.7 percent in February 2022.

While they discuss inflation concerns at the LCP’s next NEBM, Rama has also announced his plan to call for a Food Security Summit here to address food supply concerns amid the soaring inflation rate in the city and in the country.

Rama also travelled to Manila on March 21 to attend a sectoral meeting in Malacañang that tackled proposed amendments to Executive Order No. 138 series of 2021 entitled “Full Devolution of Certain Functions of the Executive Branch to Local Governments, Creation of a Committee on Devolution, and for Other Purposes.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined the meeting that was attended by all of the local executive heads in the country.

Rama was elected national president of the LCP, the formal organization of all cities in the Philippines, in July 2022. The LCP has 148 member cities as of December 2022.

